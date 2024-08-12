Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 257.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 12,810 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,067 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camtek by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 762,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,913,000 after purchasing an additional 67,649 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $140.50.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

