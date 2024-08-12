Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.75.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CAMT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Camtek in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company.
Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $92.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.45. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $140.50.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.26 million. Camtek had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
