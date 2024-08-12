Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target to $64.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cantor Fitzgerald from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of CSG Systems International in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSG Systems International currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.80.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGS opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CSG Systems International has a 1 year low of $39.56 and a 1 year high of $56.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.69.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.60 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CSG Systems International in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.