Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Purchased by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 72,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,882 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COF. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $33,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 726.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on COF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF stock traded down $1.06 on Monday, reaching $133.75. 202,462 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,531,474. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $88.23 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $139.74 and a 200-day moving average of $139.71. The firm has a market cap of $50.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.