Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$11.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.79% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC cut their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TD Securities cut their price target on Cascades from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cascades from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$11.08.

Shares of TSE CAS traded up C$0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.26. The stock had a trading volume of 151,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$10.26. Cascades has a twelve month low of C$8.83 and a twelve month high of C$15.00. The firm has a market cap of C$932.57 million, a PE ratio of -44.19, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.07.

In other Cascades news, Director Hugues Simon bought 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. In related news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 48,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.49, for a total value of C$455,833.17. Also, Director Hugues Simon purchased 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$100,100.00. Insiders have sold 221,300 shares of company stock worth $2,134,240 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 23.84% of the company’s stock.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Containerboard, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers various packaging solutions and tissue products comprised of recycled fibers; tissue papers, comprising parent rolls of virgin and recycled fibres; specialty products, including uncoated recycled boxboards; and containerboards.

