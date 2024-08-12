CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ) & CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Head-To-Head Review

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) and CBL & Associates Properties (OTCMKTS:CBLAQ – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CoreCivic and CBL & Associates Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CoreCivic $1.97 billion 0.69 $67.59 million $0.56 21.84 CBL & Associates Properties $535.29 million N/A $6.55 million N/A N/A

CoreCivic has higher revenue and earnings than CBL & Associates Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

85.1% of CoreCivic shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of CoreCivic shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of CBL & Associates Properties shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares CoreCivic and CBL & Associates Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CoreCivic 3.34% 5.74% 2.73% CBL & Associates Properties 0.82% 0.68% 0.09%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CoreCivic and CBL & Associates Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CoreCivic 0 2 1 0 2.33 CBL & Associates Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A

CoreCivic currently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 34.69%. Given CoreCivic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe CoreCivic is more favorable than CBL & Associates Properties.

Summary

CoreCivic beats CBL & Associates Properties on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc. owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions. Its correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities offer rehabilitation and educational programs, including basic education, faith-based services, life skills and employment training, and substance abuse treatment. The company owns and operates correctional and detention facilities, residential reentry centers, and properties for lease. CoreCivic, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

About CBL & Associates Properties

CBL & Associates Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which owns and operates retail properties. The firm engages in owning, developing, acquiring, leasing, managing and operating regional shopping malls, open-air centers, community centers and office properties. It operates through Malls and All Other segments. Its properties include Malls, Associated Centers, Community Centers, Office Buildings, Construction Properties and Mortgages. The company was founded on July 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Chattanooga, TN.

