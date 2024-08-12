CEEK VR 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.81 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0305 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 9% higher against the U.S. dollar. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $24.53 million and $1.81 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00010556 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,101.22 or 0.97622262 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00008042 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007683 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012167 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000041 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03001559 USD and is down -6.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,795,618.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

