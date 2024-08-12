CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target Raised to C$9.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.94% from the stock’s current price.

CEU has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$7.00 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$8.50 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$9.81.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$7.83. 593,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.99. The firm has a market cap of C$1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$3.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.35.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, with a total value of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Insiders sold a total of 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

