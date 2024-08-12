Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Sets New 52-Week High at $184.64

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $184.64 and last traded at $184.07, with a volume of 107416 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $183.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.40.

Cheniere Energy Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $42.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.10.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.61 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keene & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 1,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1.4% during the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 4,758 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 57.6% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 186 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 1,420 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

