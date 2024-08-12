China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CARCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the July 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CARCY remained flat at $6.62 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.06. China Resources Building Materials Technology has a 12-month low of $3.86 and a 12-month high of $11.58.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.0219 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. China Resources Building Materials Technology’s payout ratio is currently 9.09%.

China Resources Building Materials Technology Company Profile

China Resources Building Materials Technology Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells cement, concrete, aggregates, and related products and services in Mainland China. It operates through Cement, Concrete, and Aggregates and Others segments. The company engages in the excavation of limestone; and production, sale, and distribution of cement, clinker, and concrete.

