Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Shares Up 0.9%

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.08 and last traded at $56.06. 2,284,452 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 14,313,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.88.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $76.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $123.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at $19,591,844. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,732.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,177,309 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,264,109,000 after purchasing an additional 19,759,754 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,930.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,310,132 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $645,930,000 after buying an additional 10,139,174 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,816.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,356,173 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $523,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,186,198 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,565.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,078,767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $318,185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,969,916 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,583.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,043,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $315,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

