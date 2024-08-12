Christopher T. Metz Acquires 115,174 Shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Stock

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher T. Metz acquired 115,174 shares of Solo Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $149,726.20. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 365,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Solo Brands Stock Performance

Solo Brands stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $1.27. 414,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,623. The stock has a market cap of $115.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Solo Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.08 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $85.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.48 million. Solo Brands had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Solo Brands from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $2.50 to $1.35 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Williams & Novak LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Solo Brands in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Solo Brands Company Profile

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor and lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

Further Reading

