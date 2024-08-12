Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.42

Churchill Capital Corp VII (NYSE:CVII – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 12631 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Churchill Capital Corp VII Stock Up 7.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.72.

Get Churchill Capital Corp VII alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VII

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Churchill Capital Corp VII by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII during the second quarter worth approximately $402,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VII by 22.2% during the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Churchill Capital Corp VII during the fourth quarter worth about $1,578,000. Finally, Ampfield Management L.P. bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VII in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 61.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Churchill Capital Corp VII

Churchill Capital Corp VII does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Capital Corp VII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.