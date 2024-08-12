CIBC Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$15.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$15.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Ventum Financial lifted their price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Acumen Capital increased their price target on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Echelon Wealth Partners lifted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$11.50 to C$13.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Computer Modelling Group from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$13.45.

Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 2.6 %

TSE:CMG opened at C$12.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.34, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.48. Computer Modelling Group has a 52 week low of C$6.85 and a 52 week high of C$14.73.

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$32.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$31.30 million. Computer Modelling Group had a return on equity of 42.70% and a net margin of 25.10%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Computer Modelling Group will post 0.3502392 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Modelling Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Computer Modelling Group’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Computer Modelling Group

In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Anjani Kumar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.73, for a total transaction of C$127,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.70, for a total transaction of C$63,500.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,400 shares of company stock worth $1,865,633. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Computer Modelling Group Company Profile

Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a software and consulting technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation and seismic interpretation software and related services. The company offers CMOST-AI, an optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and impartial data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary, secondary, and tertiary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.

