Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cipher Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.

In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIFR. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Cipher Mining from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Cipher Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.40.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

