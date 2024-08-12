Cipher Mining (CIFR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect Cipher Mining to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CIFR opened at $4.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.08, a current ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 12-month low of $2.15 and a 12-month high of $7.99.
In related news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 294,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $1,202,828.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,519,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,560,653.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,302,379 shares of company stock worth $24,285,016 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.
