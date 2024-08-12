CleanSpark’s (CLSK) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 142.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CLSK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $15.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CleanSpark has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 21,043,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,512,340. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day moving average is $16.24. CleanSpark has a twelve month low of $3.38 and a twelve month high of $24.72.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSKGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $111.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.11 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 22.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CleanSpark will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CleanSpark

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in CleanSpark by 470.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 36.8% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of CleanSpark by 18.4% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. 43.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

