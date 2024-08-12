ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE) Short Interest Update

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (NASDAQ:LRGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGE. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF by 21.4% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new position in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,054,000.

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF Price Performance

ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF stock remained flat at $67.72 during midday trading on Monday. 11,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,866. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.82 million, a P/E ratio of 47.09 and a beta of 1.06. ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF has a one year low of $49.89 and a one year high of $71.92.

About ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF

The ClearBridge Large Cap Growth ESG ETF (LRGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the TIAA ESG USA Large-Cap Growth index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in global large-cap growth stocks with positive environmental, social, and governance (ESG) traits. The fund aims for long-term capital appreciation.

