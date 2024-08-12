Coastline Trust Co Has $325,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Coastline Trust Co increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.23. The company had a trading volume of 4,550,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,633,051. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $157.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.21. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $78.73 and a one year high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

