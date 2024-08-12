Coastline Trust Co Invests $243,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coastline Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,583,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,152,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,497 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,279,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $836,795,000 after acquiring an additional 87,203 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,591,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $681,838,000 after acquiring an additional 736,818 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $672,196,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Microchip Technology by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,068,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $544,388,000 after buying an additional 891,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.06. 1,676,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,001,086. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.94. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $68.75 and a 1-year high of $100.57. The company has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.454 dividend. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 52.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total value of $744,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 79,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,558,125.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $257,982.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,993 shares of company stock worth $1,343,057. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.