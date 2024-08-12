Coastline Trust Co Sells 170 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Coastline Trust Co reduced its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in ONEOK by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 111,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,070,000 after acquiring an additional 8,719 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.2% during the second quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 79,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter worth $906,000. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $217,000. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $84.76. The stock had a trading volume of 580,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,198. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.67 and its 200 day moving average is $78.58. The company has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $86.20.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.09%.

A number of research firms have commented on OKE. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

