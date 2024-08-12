Coastline Trust Co Sells 270 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Coastline Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Corning were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth $4,275,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Corning by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 180,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,504,000 after buying an additional 20,496 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $341,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Corning by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 33,937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.98. 919,709 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,191,505. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.57. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $46.39.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

