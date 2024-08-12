Cohen Klingenstein LLC Reduces Stock Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INGR. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 21.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ingredion by 287.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 36,763 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Ingredion by 2.8% in the second quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 14,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Ingredion in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Ingredion from $126.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Ingredion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingredion presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

Insider Activity at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Ritchie sold 1,195 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $149,375.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,988,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,695 shares of company stock valued at $3,349,275 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE INGR traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $128.26. 382,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,023. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $130.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.76. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.34. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Ingredion Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

