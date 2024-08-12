Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 16,516 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lowered its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,516 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 183,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 21,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 37,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut Warner Bros. Discovery from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.34.

Shares of WBD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,806,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,917,244. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.34. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.49.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The business had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

