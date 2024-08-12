Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 2,988 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,385 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,988 shares during the quarter. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $6,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,774,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SAP by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 85,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,319,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SAP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on SAP from $188.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Argus raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of SAP from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.17.

SAP Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAP stock traded down $2.55 on Monday, hitting $205.98. 521,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,433. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.10. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $126.75 and a 52 week high of $214.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. SAP had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SAP

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

