Cohen Klingenstein LLC Sells 421 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Cohen Klingenstein LLC decreased its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,678 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Hess accounts for approximately 0.6% of Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $16,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in Hess in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Hess during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Hess alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hess presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.58.

Hess Stock Performance

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $135.02. 2,575,226 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,374,699. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 1.16. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $130.35 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The company’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Profile

(Free Report)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.