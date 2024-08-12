Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP) Announces $0.14 Monthly Dividend

Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RNP – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.136 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 13.5% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of RNP stock opened at $21.70 on Monday. Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $15.52 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.46.
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector including real estate investment trusts.
