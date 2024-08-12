Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Commercial Vehicle Group Stock Performance

CVGI opened at $3.44 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $118.26 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.75. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52-week low of $3.22 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). Commercial Vehicle Group had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $229.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.69 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Commercial Vehicle Group will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commercial Vehicle Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVGI. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group during the 4th quarter worth about $369,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its position in Commercial Vehicle Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 66,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells systems, assemblies, and components to commercial and electric vehicle, and industrial automation markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company operates in four segments: Vehicle Solutions, Electrical Systems, Aftermarket & Accessories, and Industrial Automation.

