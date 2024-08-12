Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.
