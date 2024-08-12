Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas (NYSE:CCU – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.60 to $13.70 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Compañía Cervecerías Unidas from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Compañía Cervecerías Unidas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

NYSE CCU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $11.08. 121,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,173. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.55 and its 200-day moving average is $11.95. Compañía Cervecerías Unidas has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $15.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 15,588,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,480,000 after purchasing an additional 485,711 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas by 124.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,000 after purchasing an additional 421,374 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the second quarter worth approximately $2,121,000. ABS Direct Equity Fund LLC bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Compañía Cervecerías Unidas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $952,000. 24.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía Cervecerías Unidas SA operates as a beverage company in Chile, Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Paraguay, and Uruguay. The company operates through three segments: Chile, International Business, and Wine. It produces and sells alcoholic and non-alcoholic beer under proprietary and licensed brands, as well as distributes Pernod Ricard products in non-supermarket retail stores.

