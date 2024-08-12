CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO) PT Raised to $16.00

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CMPO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.29.

Get CompoSecure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMPO

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of CompoSecure stock opened at $10.38 on Thursday. CompoSecure has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $836.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.52.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $108.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.22 million. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CompoSecure will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of CompoSecure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMPO. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the fourth quarter worth about $3,223,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the first quarter worth about $1,424,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 161,333 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 130,489 shares during the period. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CompoSecure Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CompoSecure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompoSecure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.