CompX International (NYSE:CIX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CompX International (NYSE:CIX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

CompX International Stock Performance

CompX International stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $318.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.76. CompX International has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $39.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.83.

Get CompX International alerts:

CompX International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.89%. CompX International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About CompX International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CompX International stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in CompX International Inc. ( NYSE:CIX Free Report ) by 998.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in CompX International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

CompX International Inc manufactures and sells security products and recreational marine components primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Security Products and Marine Components. The Security Products segment manufactures mechanical and electrical cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms used in various applications, including ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, high security medical cabinetry, integrated inventory and access control secured narcotics boxes, electrical circuit panels, storage compartments, gas station security, and vending and cash containment machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CompX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.