Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $187,593.75 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $143,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Lara Caimi also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 3rd, Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12.
Confluent Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,294. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.91.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Institutional Trading of Confluent
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.
About Confluent
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- How to Invest in Silver: A Beginner’s Guide
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- Monday.com’s Stock Results Will Brighten Any Investor’s Week
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 3 Must-Watch Stocks After a Bullish Goldman Sachs Recommendation
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.