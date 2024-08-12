Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Director Sells $187,593.75 in Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) Director Lara Caimi sold 9,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $187,593.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,160 shares in the company, valued at $143,271.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Monday, June 3rd, Lara Caimi sold 5,399 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $139,726.12.

Shares of NASDAQ CFLT traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.18. The company had a trading volume of 2,519,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,585,294. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $35.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of research firms recently commented on CFLT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.96.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Confluent during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

