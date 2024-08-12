Conflux (CFX) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $582.32 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux has a market cap of $582.32 million and approximately $41.35 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Conflux alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,444.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.03 or 0.00602295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009780 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.28 or 0.00104772 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.12 or 0.00032170 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.87 or 0.00253808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00035236 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.96 or 0.00072277 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,031,387,061 coins and its circulating supply is 4,331,380,377 coins. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,031,070,693.87 with 4,331,070,678.04 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.13093982 USD and is down -6.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 170 active market(s) with $26,715,488.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Conflux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Conflux and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.