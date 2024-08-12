ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC

Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,249 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. ConocoPhillips comprises approximately 1.9% of Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSE COP traded up $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.09. 5,906,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,713,649. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus raised ConocoPhillips to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on ConocoPhillips from $147.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $133.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

