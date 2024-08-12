Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 8.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02.

Get Consolidated Lithium Metals alerts:

Insider Transactions at Consolidated Lithium Metals

In related news, Director Brett Laurence Lynch purchased 2,000,000 shares of Consolidated Lithium Metals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$80,000.00. Insiders have purchased 4,469,000 shares of company stock worth $157,205 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for lithium, molybdenum, tantalum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio located in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite project located in Quebec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Lithium Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.