Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) PT Raised to $327.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $326.00 to $327.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corpay from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Corpay from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Corpay from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Corpay from $326.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Corpay in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $330.33.

CPAY traded down $2.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $281.89. 29,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,849. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $273.01. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.20. Corpay has a fifty-two week low of $220.39 and a fifty-two week high of $319.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.04. Corpay had a return on equity of 36.97% and a net margin of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $975.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Corpay’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 17.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,335,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $829,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Corpay in the first quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corpay during the first quarter worth about $3,937,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corpay in the first quarter valued at approximately $949,000. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay, Inc operates as a payments company that helps businesses and consumers manage vehicle-related expenses, lodging expenses, and corporate payments in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers vehicle payment solutions, which include fuel, tolls, parking, fleet maintenance, and long-haul transportation services, as well as prepaid food and transportation vouchers and cards.

