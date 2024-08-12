Craig Hallum Cuts Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Price Target to $5.00

Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Craig Hallum from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on AEVA. Westpark Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aeva Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $10.03.

Get Aeva Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aeva Technologies

Aeva Technologies Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NYSE AEVA opened at $2.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.40. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $7.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEVA. Parkwood LLC increased its position in shares of Aeva Technologies by 78.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 609,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 268,046 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Aeva Technologies during the first quarter worth about $633,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Aeva Technologies by 40.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 21,865 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aeva Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aeva Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeva Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.