Craig Hallum Lowers Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Cardlytics in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Lake Street Capital lowered Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Northland Capmk raised Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

Shares of CDLX opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Cardlytics has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $20.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.14 and a 200 day moving average of $9.58.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The company had revenue of $69.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cardlytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,814.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 43,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.65, for a total value of $373,065.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 385,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,334,834.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at $624,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% in the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

