Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO) Short Interest Up 251.1% in July

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:SLVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 251.1% from the July 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLVO traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 43,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,916. Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $86.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.70.

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a $1.3613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN

Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HTLF Bank purchased a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Silver Shares Covered Call ETN by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Stories

