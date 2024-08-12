Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Cresco Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRLBF. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cresco Labs has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.63.

Get Cresco Labs alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on CRLBF

Cresco Labs Price Performance

CRLBF stock opened at $1.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Cresco Labs has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $2.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.15). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.26 million. Equities research analysts expect that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Cresco Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cresco Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cresco Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.