Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Crown Castle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Crown Castle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Crown Castle by 164.0% during the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Insider Transactions at Crown Castle

In other news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CCI. Bank of America upped their price objective on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $133.00 to $118.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCI

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $110.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,811,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.72 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.27 and its 200-day moving average is $102.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.83.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is 195.63%.

About Crown Castle

(Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.