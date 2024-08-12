Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $312.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Curtiss-Wright traded as high as $297.55 and last traded at $295.82, with a volume of 196432 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $291.33.

CW has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $284.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Curtiss-Wright

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total value of $1,489,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,242,400.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, COO Kevin Rayment sold 8,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.67, for a total value of $2,370,253.05. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,914 shares in the company, valued at $5,609,176.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director S Marce Fuller sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.04, for a total transaction of $1,489,512.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,770 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,400.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have bought 120 shares of company stock worth $27,914 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 5,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1,933.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Trading Up 1.9 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $259.90. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.43. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $785.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

