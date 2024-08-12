Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Trading 29.6% Higher

Shares of Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Free Report) traded up 29.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.18 and last traded at C$0.18. 37,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average session volume of 30,453 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Cymat Technologies Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 901.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.82.

About Cymat Technologies

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam (SAF) products worldwide. Its SAF products for use in architectural, blast mitigation, and energy absorption applications. The company also provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and energy management and engineering-focused products under the SmartMetal brand name.

