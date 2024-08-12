Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) CEO Robert I. Blum Sells 11,500 Shares

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) CEO Robert I. Blum sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $634,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,035,560.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

CYTK stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.18. The company had a trading volume of 946,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,054. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.98 and a 12 month high of $110.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.06) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CYTK. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cytokinetics

Institutional Trading of Cytokinetics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 53,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cytokinetics by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,099,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $506,000.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.