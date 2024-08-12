Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.06.
A number of research firms have issued reports on CYTK. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $106.00 to $78.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $122.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 642.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 94.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the first quarter worth $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 25,100.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the period.
NASDAQ CYTK opened at $55.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.75. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $25.98 and a 12-month high of $110.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.34) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cytokinetics will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.
Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.
