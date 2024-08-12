Czech National Bank Acquires 2,895 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 359 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northern Trust during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Northern Trust by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 96,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,111,000 after purchasing an additional 21,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the fourth quarter worth $292,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NTRS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Northern Trust from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Northern Trust from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTRS traded down $0.61 on Monday, hitting $83.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 254,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,970. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.68. Northern Trust Co. has a 1 year low of $62.44 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 12.24%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.23%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 12,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.09, for a total value of $1,045,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,740,809.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

