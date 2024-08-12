Czech National Bank Boosts Position in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $2,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 263,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,754,000 after acquiring an additional 24,124 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $8,178,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Kellanova by 133.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 60,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Kellanova by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Kellanova in the 4th quarter valued at about $889,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:K traded down $0.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,272,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,950,514. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $75.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.38 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.34.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.39%.

Insider Transactions at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.01, for a total transaction of $5,757,978.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,830,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,761,990,320.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $51,267,088. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on K. Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Kellanova from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.36.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

