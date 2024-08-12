Czech National Bank Buys 16,934 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,934 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $9,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Newmont by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,940,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,836,262,000 after purchasing an additional 16,190,422 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Newmont by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,290,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,122,913,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664,614 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,639,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,635,657 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 23,756,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,475,155 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 39.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,224,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,354,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617,145 shares during the last quarter. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newmont Stock Up 1.6 %

Newmont stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $48.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,574,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,053,447. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $50.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -37.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on NEM. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Newmont from $46.50 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Newmont from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

