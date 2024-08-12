Czech National Bank Buys 3,743 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $4,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,778,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $410,919,000 after purchasing an additional 344,377 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 3,980,310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,286,000 after acquiring an additional 87,183 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $192,360,000 after acquiring an additional 33,548 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,895,581 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $163,003,000 after purchasing an additional 162,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,414,582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,539,000 after purchasing an additional 51,143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

IFF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $96.33. 333,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,842,115. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $89.18. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.11 and a 12 month high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.26.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.38%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Angela Strzelecki sold 2,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $247,568.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,539 shares in the company, valued at $816,840.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $87.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.07.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent, and Pharma Solutions.

