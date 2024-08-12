Czech National Bank Buys 8,507 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,507 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $3,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 80,498,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,746,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008,392 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,346,883,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invitation Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,923,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,700,000 after acquiring an additional 147,050 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 27.2% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,686,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,611,000 after acquiring an additional 3,351,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 4.7% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 8,552,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,485,000 after acquiring an additional 384,564 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.39.
Invitation Homes Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE INVH traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.30. 343,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.63. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $28.49 and a one year high of $36.92. The stock has a market cap of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.99.
Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.74%.
Insider Buying and Selling at Invitation Homes
In related news, Director Cohen Jana Barbe sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $248,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
