Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,551 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $3,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 22.6% during the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 431,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,679,000 after buying an additional 79,625 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.6% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 8.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total value of $106,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,520.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total transaction of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,410.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on AEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

Ameren Stock Down 0.3 %

AEE traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $80.07. The company had a trading volume of 104,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,678,776. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $67.03 and a 52-week high of $84.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.44.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Ameren’s payout ratio is 61.61%.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

