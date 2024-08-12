Czech National Bank Grows Holdings in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CINF. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,731,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,552,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

CINF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $151.00 to $149.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.57.

Shares of CINF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.16. 71,529 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,956. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.65. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $96.86 and a 52-week high of $132.69.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

